#EndorseThis: Trump Just Threw A Twitter Tantrum Over This Lincoln Project Ad

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. speaking at the Republican National Convention

Screenshot from The Lincoln Project "Ratings"

Donald Trump threw a big fat Twitter tantrum over "Ratings," the latest Lincoln Project ad – which mocks his Republican convention's weak ratings against the Democrats.

In his usual style, he boldly lied: "We had FAR more people (many millions) watching us at the RNC than did Sleepy Joe and the DNC, and yet an ad just ran saying the opposite."


The truth is that the Democratic convention, including Joe Biden's excellent acceptance speech, enjoyed an audience of millions more than Trump. But don't you want to see the ad that shook Trump so badly? He must have really hated it, especially when the female narrator says, "You're tired. It's hard to keep your…ratings…up."

Click and cackle.

Following ProPublica Expose, White House Cancels $647M Ventilator Deal

Photo by The White House

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

The federal government is backing out of a controversial $646.7 million deal to buy ventilators from Royal Philips N.V., acting before the company had delivered a third of the order.

The deal has been the focus of several ProPublica stories since March. That reporting prompted a congressional investigation that last month found “evidence of fraud, waste and abuse" in the acquisition of the Philips ventilators.

Keep reading... Show less
