#EndorseThis: Colbert Unveils ‘The Adventures Of Mike Pence’

Screenshot from A Late Night Show with Steven Colbert Twitter

Mike Pence has had a rough week, forced to choose between his reckless boss, who treats the presidency like he's running the mob, or democracy, which he swore he would uphold. Constrained by the Constitution he finally chose the latter and reluctantly disappointed Trump, even though he will face the president's childish wrath (and his lunatic supporters).

Now in a new satirical cartoon, the Late Show chronicles Pence's moral struggle. So kick back and enjoy this Colbert masterpiece, The Adventures of Mike Pence.




What Really Happened In Those Historic Georgia Runoffs -- And Why

Sen. David Perdue and Jon Ossoff

Georgia voters are on the verge of sending two new Democratic senators to Washington as the finale of a presidential election season that has historically recast Georgia's political identity and will yield a Democratic Senate majority with a new mandate for Joe Biden's presidency.

Rev. Raphael Warnock was 40,000 votes ahead of Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the Republican incumbent, with more than 98 percent of an estimated 4.5 million ballots counted by early Wednesday. With most of the uncounted ballots in metro Atlanta counties, where 75-to-80 percent of an increasingly diverse electorate voted Democratic, Georgia is sending a Black minister to the U.S. Senate, a major historical achievement.

Keep reading... Show less
