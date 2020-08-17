Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Mike Pence Won't Like Randy Rainbow's 'Kamala!'

For fans of classic Broadway, it will come as no surprise that Randy Rainbow's convention week tribute to Kamala Harris is set to the tune of "Camelot," classic title song of the 1960 Lerner and Loewe hit.

It will also surprise nobody that "Kamala" inspired truly marvelous parody lyrics and a hilarious video featuring Trump and of course, his vice president and her new rival:

Will she be crowned America's new VP?

Elizabeth and Bernie say "Well…duh"

And in his pants Mike Pence just made a pee-pee

He's scared a' her!

Rainbow's latest is fittingly nostalgic for Democrats as they gather amid Trump's pandemic -- harking back to the glory days of a civilized White House under Jackie and Jack Kennedy. Like Randy, we look forward with new hope.

Enjoy!


Congress Summons Postmaster DeJoy To Explain ‘Sabotage’ Of Service

Photo by RiverNorthPhotography/ iStock

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

The sudden collapse of the United States Postal Service's ability to do its core job—deliver mail—is now so widespread a problem as to be stoking enormous public outrage. This may finally result in substantive congressional action—sort of. Perhaps.

House Democrats are now asking (but not subpoenaing) Trump Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Aug. 24 to explain his actions. DeJoy, who remains heavily invested in for-profit competitors to the USPS even as he guts federal mail delivery capabilities, was previously scheduled to appear on September 17; moving his appearance up by several weeks is an indication that Congress no longer thinks waiting until mid-September is defendable. Democrats ask that DeJoy confirm his plan to appear by tomorrow; DeJoy has also been asked to deliver requested documents by Friday, August 21.

