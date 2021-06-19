The National Memo Logo

VIDEO: Evangelicals Heckle Pence As ‘Traitor’ At Florida Conference

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The conservative Christian Faith & Freedom "Road to Majority" conference erupted early Friday afternoon as pro-Trump attendees heckled and booed likely 2024 presidential hopeful Mike Pence, calling the former vice president a "traitor" for refusing to overturn a free and fair election on January 6.

Pence tried to ignore the verbal assaults, speaking over protestors. Some were escorted out of the room, according to a Tampa Bay Times editor:

Watch as Pence gets heckled. Video via Forbes' Andrew Solender:

