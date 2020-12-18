Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Lin-Manuel, Billy Porter, And Dozens Of Stars Raise Their Voices For Georgia

Broadway stars raise money for Georgia runoff

Screen shot from Fair Fight Action Youtube

Oh my, does Fair Fight Action have a treat for you! To promote voter participation and education in the Georgia Senate runoffs,, the nonprofit rounded up all the top Broadway talent they could find. Then Billy Porter, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vanessa Williams, Ben Platt, and Tracie Thoms -- to name a few --- recorded a rousing version of "Georgia on my Mind" to raise money for the crucial elections that will decide the fate of the Senate.

Their version of the Hoagy Carmichael song, turned into a classic by Ray Charles, is as fun, brilliant, and exceptionally moving as it is star-studded. Watch it. Love it. And donate if you can. Enjoy!


Rock the Runoff: Broadway for Georgia performs "Georgia On My Mind" www.youtube.com

Broadway for Georgia

