#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Trolls Trump's 'Distraction'

Broadway is shut down for now, but we still have Randy Rainbow, the genius parodist who re-purposes musical classics for our political moment.

A keen observer of Trump, Rainbow's latest is "Distraction" – a fabulous takeoff from Fiddler on the Roof's "Tradition." As always, he stars as lead and chorus in a production that hilariously exposes how the president constantly aims to blame others, principally Barack Obama, for his own tragic failure.

How does Randy Rainbow make us guffaw in the midst of national catastrophe?

Click and see.

How Fox’s Tucker Carlson Manipulates Trump

Fox News host Tucker Carlson

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

President Donald Trump apparently changed his mind about whether the United States should fund the World Health Organization in response to a monologue from Fox News host Tucker Carlson. It's at least the third time this year that Carlson's program has triggered major changes in U.S. policy, an indication of just how effective the Fox prime-time star is at manipulating the president.

Keep reading... Show less
