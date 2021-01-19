The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Delivers 'Seasons Of Love' Parody On Trump's Final Day

Screenshpt from Randy Rainbow's Youtube

Randy Rainbow gives us one more hilarious parody song before Donald Trump officially leaves the presidency -- now less than 24 hours away, thank God! This time Rainbow reworks Seasons of Love from the Tony-award winning musical RENT: Live. Same jaunty tune, but a lot less love in this version, in which the brilliant satirist recaps Trump's embarrassing presidency.

As one fan, username digicog, wrote in the Youtube comments: "Where would we be without Randy?" We couldn't agree more -- he helped us survive these awful years, So enjoy Seasons of Trump!

SEASONS OF TRUMP - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody www.youtube.com

