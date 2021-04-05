The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Rips Cruz And Graham Over 'Border Crisis'

Lindsey Graham, Randy Rainbow, and Ted Cruz

Screenshot from Randy Rainbow Youtube

Randy Rainbow is back with a sassy new parody, this time targeting Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for their border crisis "hypocrisy" in a documentary-style video titled, "TED and LINDSEY!"

Covering their respective idiocies to the tune of the Broadway classic "Kansas City," Randy pays special attention to Graham's sycophantic Trump toadying and the "Cancun Cruz" fiasco. Enjoy!

TED and LINDSEY! - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody www.youtube.com

Biden Wants To Raise His Own Taxes, Enraging Republicans

Rep. Jim Banks

Photo by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

A group of more than 150 House Republicans is demanding to know why President Joe Biden, who once used a legal tax loophole, is now pushing to close tax loopholes. And the group's head is threatening to investigate the matter, if the GOP regains a House majority someday.

