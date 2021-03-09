The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Wants His Covid-19 Vaccine

Randy Rainbow

Screenshot from Randy Rainbow's YouTube channel

President Joe Biden is so dull. No threats of violence, no loony racist statements, and no deeply offensive conduct. Is this even a president? Yes, he's the kind of president who once made America great -- and most of us have never been more thankful to be bored, as Randy Rainbow reminds us so cleverly in this new video. (Trump gets a helpful horror cameo.)

The brilliant parodist who got us through the former guy's four years of insanity returns with a spoof of that mellow classic Mr. Sandman. Going nuts in quarantine, poor Randy only has only one demand for President Biden: "Bring my vaccine. Keep me protected from COVID-19." He'd like to go out. Frankly, he has places to go and people to see...

Everyone waiting to be vaccinated is thinking the same thing, but we know Biden is working on it. In the meantime enjoy Randy's hilarious lyrics.


MR. BIDEN (Bring My Vaccine) - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
randy rainbow

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Devin Nunes Says Democratic Party Is ‘Socialist...Like The Old Soviet Union’

Rep. Devin Nunes

Photo by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Tuesday compared the Democratic Party to Soviet Russia and the Chinese Communist Party. His comparisons are wildly false.

Keep reading... Show less
devin nunes

Close
Copy link