#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Wants His Covid-19 Vaccine
President Joe Biden is so dull. No threats of violence, no loony racist statements, and no deeply offensive conduct. Is this even a president? Yes, he's the kind of president who once made America great -- and most of us have never been more thankful to be bored, as Randy Rainbow reminds us so cleverly in this new video. (Trump gets a helpful horror cameo.)
The brilliant parodist who got us through the former guy's four years of insanity returns with a spoof of that mellow classic Mr. Sandman. Going nuts in quarantine, poor Randy only has only one demand for President Biden: "Bring my vaccine. Keep me protected from COVID-19." He'd like to go out. Frankly, he has places to go and people to see...
Everyone waiting to be vaccinated is thinking the same thing, but we know Biden is working on it. In the meantime enjoy Randy's hilarious lyrics.
MR. BIDEN (Bring My Vaccine) - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody www.youtube.com
- #EndorseThis: New Randy Rainbow Parody Sees Off Trump And ... ›
- #EndorseThis: NEW Randy Rainbow With Patti Lupone (!) Singing ... ›
- #EndorseThis: To Parody QAnon Marjorie, Randy Rainbow ... ›
- EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Gets In Holiday Spirit With Rudy Parody ›
- #EndorseThis: 'Sedition!' Is Randy Rainbow's Latest Parody -- By ... ›
- #EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow's 'Gee Anthony Fauci' Is Parody ... ›
- Randy Rainbow Heralds Kamala's Joining the Dem Ticket to 'Camelot' ›
- The Trump Era Is Ending, But Randy Rainbow Is Just Getting Started ... ›
- Randy Rainbow - I would like Joe Biden to give my eulogy ... ›
- Randy Rainbow on Twitter: "Joseph Biden and the Amazing ... ›
- Randy Rainbow Destroys Rudy 'The Leaky Lawyer' in Holiday ... ›
- Donald Trump gets clobbered (again) by Randy Rainbow parody ›
- Randy Rainbow's Donald Trump Parody Videos: Watch | Billboard ›
- MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody ... ›
- MR. BIDEN (Bring My Vaccine) - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody ... ›