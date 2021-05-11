The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Puts GOP ‘Crackpot Villains’ On Blast

@jarrell_zach
Clang, Clang, Clang Went Josh Hawley! - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody
youtu.be

Randy Rainbow returns in a brilliant new video parody that opens with an "interview" of Sen. Josh Hawley.

The Missouri Republican who has “been canceled more times than [Rainbow's] subscription to Aaron Carter's OnlyFans page" was just the beginning, as he mercilessly roasted every notable Republican “crackpot" -- from Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, and Kevin McCarthy to Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and beyond.

“All the crackpot villains in the GOP only care to cover their behinds," Rainbow warbles to the tune of The Trolley Song from Meet Me in St. Louis . "And since the last election caused an insurrection, they've lost their goddamn minds."

Click and cackle! It's one of his best.

Clang, Clang, Clang Went Josh Hawley! - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Randy Rainbow

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

McCarthy Facing GOP Backlash Over Cheney Ouster

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Photo by Talk Media News Archived Galleries is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

House Republicans are privately grumbling about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, saying his effort to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from the GOP top brass raises questions about his leadership and his ability to serve as speaker if Republicans regain control of the House, Politico reported.

Keep reading... Show less
Kevin McCarthy

Close
Copy link