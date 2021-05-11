#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Puts GOP ‘Crackpot Villains’ On Blast
Randy Rainbow returns in a brilliant new video parody that opens with an "interview" of Sen. Josh Hawley.
The Missouri Republican who has “been canceled more times than [Rainbow's] subscription to Aaron Carter's OnlyFans page" was just the beginning, as he mercilessly roasted every notable Republican “crackpot" -- from Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, and Kevin McCarthy to Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and beyond.
“All the crackpot villains in the GOP only care to cover their behinds," Rainbow warbles to the tune of The Trolley Song from Meet Me in St. Louis . "And since the last election caused an insurrection, they've lost their goddamn minds."
Click and cackle! It's one of his best.
Clang, Clang, Clang Went Josh Hawley! - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody youtu.be
