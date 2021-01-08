The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: 'Sedition!' Is Randy Rainbow's Latest Parody -- By Popular Demand

Randy Rainbow in "Sedition!"

Screenshot from Randy Rainbow's Youtube

"How can a desperate, lame-duck president and his bootlegging minions, with no hope or evidence, try to overturn an election they've clearly lost multiple times?" Randy Rainbow sings the answer: "SEDITION!"

That's right, Randy is back with another uproarious Fiddler on the Roof parody --- demanded by his fans -- that's aimed directly at Trump, his enablers, and the heinous events they inspired at the U.S. Capitol.

Enjoy!


SEDITION! - A Randy Rainbow Parody www.youtube.com

