#EndorseThis: New Randy Rainbow Parody Sees Off Trump And McEnany

@nationalmemo

Randy Rainbow has waited on this bright moment for four years:

Bless this day, so glorious and grand

Donald just canned!

And he wasn't about to squander the opportunity to bid a tuneful farewell to his big fat target. "Don't Tell Donald He's Not Re-elected Today" is a Rainbow tour de force that displays all of his musical and comedic talents, But the highlight is his "Kayleigh Schmeckenany" impression. "If you're looking for concessions, there're some peanuts in the lobby," the White House press secretary! airily informs a reporter, also Randy, who dares to ask why Trump won't admit Biden won.

It's golden. Click and chortle.


Graham's Attempt To Toss Georgia Votes 'Threatens Foundation Of Our Republic'

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) just faced his greatest fight for re-election againt a top Democratic challenger. He won that battle and kept his seat on Election Day, but the chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee is now facing a controversy so dangerous he could lose it.

"The allegation that the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee pressured the Georgia Secretary of State to throw out lawfully cast votes describes conduct that threatens the foundation of our republic by one of the government's most senior officials," says Walter Shaub, the former director of the United States Office of Government Ethics. "It must be investigated."

On Monday Georgia's Secretary of State accused Chairman Graham of pressuring him to throw out all ballots from certain counties. Graham denies he pressured Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger but the Republican elections official told The Washington Post he was "stunned" when it happened.

Shaub adds that Graham's actions were "inherently coercive."



And he calls Graham's response "a damning admission."





