#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Devastates A "Poor Deplorable Troll"

Randy Rainbow is well and truly over Donald Trump. The gloves are off, the knives are in, and Randy's tuneful mock "interview" with the president is perhaps the harshest in the Rainbow parody catalog. Which is saying something.

Lifting music from The Little Mermaid's "villain" tune, its title is "Poor Deplorable Troll." And the lyrics are simply lethal:

The President says cut out all the testing

A notion health officials find bizarre

But see he's terribly annoyed

By all the dead and unemployed

Because he only cares about his own PR

To watch Randy, in trademark pink glasses, as he mercilessly grills Trump is just delightful – one of the few pleasures afforded us by this nightmare presidency.

Click and enjoy.


Randy Rainbow
Choosing Economy Over Health And Safety Is Futile

@FromaHarrop
Photo by chaddavis.photography is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Florida, Arizona, Texas and California are among the states that thought they could reopen early. They also got sloppy with requirements for wearing masks and social distancing. Now their ICUs are stretched to breaking with coronavirus patients.

And guess what. For all that putting the public's health in jeopardy to help their economies, their economies are sick as well.

