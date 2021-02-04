#EndorseThis: Colbert Drops Tuneful Burn Of GOP's Greene
February 04 | 2021
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, better know as the Congresswoman from QAnon, is still making headlines (and headaches for Republicans). Now the anti-Semitic racist Islamophobic conspiracy-monger has caught the gimlet eye of Stephen Colbert -- and he delivers a parody tune that reviews her madness in detail.
It's rocking, comical, and informative. Click and enjoy!
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Conspiracy Theories, In Song www.youtube.com
