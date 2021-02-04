The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Colbert Drops Tuneful Burn Of GOP's Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, better know as the Congresswoman from QAnon, is still making headlines (and headaches for Republicans). Now the anti-Semitic racist Islamophobic conspiracy-monger has caught the gimlet eye of Stephen Colbert -- and he delivers a parody tune that reviews her madness in detail.

It's rocking, comical, and informative. Click and enjoy!



Marjorie Taylor Greene's Conspiracy Theories, In Song www.youtube.com

Hugely Inflated Expenses Filed By Rep. Boebert 'Raise Red Flags'

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is at the center of controversy over questionable mileage reimbursements paid to her from her own political campaign's bank account.

Keep reading... Show less
