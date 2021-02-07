Shocker: Marjorie Taylor Greene Lied About Her QAnon Posting
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
In her Thursday floor speech before the House voted to strip her of all her committee assignments, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said that since she started running for office, she never voiced support for any of the extremist conspiracy theories that she had previously touted on social media. However, that's a lie.
"I never said once during my entire campaign QAnon," Greene said in her Thursday speech. "I never once said any of the things that I am being accused of today during my campaign. I never said any of these things since I have been elected for Congress. These were words of the past."
To be clear, the Georgia congresswoman wasn't "accused" of saying extremist things in the past — she outright said them using her own social media account. It's not an accusation that she advocated for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama, said that an airplane never hit the Pentagon during the September 11 terrorist attacks, said all school shootings were staged events meant to increase firearm regulations and said that wealthy Jews used a space laser to start the 2020 West Coast wildfires. She said them. Full stop.
But as recently as January 31, Green posted a tweet that basically called anyone who opposed her a pedophile, a dog whistle to her QAnon supporters.
"What would the list of the anti-Trump pedos and associates look like?" her tweet began. "It would likely contain all of the people currently frothing with MTG hate. List though. Isn't that what they do? They put us all on list. After me, they are coming for more Republicans on their list."
What would the list of the anti-Trump pedos and associates look like? It would likely contain all of the people cu… https://t.co/T4iBp4bxwd— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸)1612150336.0
Pedos, in this case, isn't merely a gross insult accusing her opponents of child rape, its a thinly veiled reference to QAnon, a conspiracy theory that thinks that Democrats and Hollywood elites are running an international, Satanist cannibalistic child-sex trafficking and torture ring, and it fits in with Greene's past statements in support of QAnon.
In the past, Greene has accused former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of slicing off a child's face and wearing it before drinking the child's blood. She also accused Obama of starting a citizenship program for undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children just so he could molest kids and harvest their organs.
While she may not have actually uttered the word "QAnon" since she began her run for office, she doesn't need to. QAnon supporters are great at picking up dog whistles and keywords like "pedos" to identify their enemies and allies. And Greene knows as well as anyone else that when you accuse someone of raping and slaughtering children, you're also calling for violence against that person, whether you outright state it or not.
