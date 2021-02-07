The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Shocker: Marjorie Taylor Greene Lied About Her QAnon Posting

@getvillareal

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

In her Thursday floor speech before the House voted to strip her of all her committee assignments, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said that since she started running for office, she never voiced support for any of the extremist conspiracy theories that she had previously touted on social media. However, that's a lie.

"I never said once during my entire campaign QAnon," Greene said in her Thursday speech. "I never once said any of the things that I am being accused of today during my campaign. I never said any of these things since I have been elected for Congress. These were words of the past."

To be clear, the Georgia congresswoman wasn't "accused" of saying extremist things in the past — she outright said them using her own social media account. It's not an accusation that she advocated for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama, said that an airplane never hit the Pentagon during the September 11 terrorist attacks, said all school shootings were staged events meant to increase firearm regulations and said that wealthy Jews used a space laser to start the 2020 West Coast wildfires. She said them. Full stop.

But as recently as January 31, Green posted a tweet that basically called anyone who opposed her a pedophile, a dog whistle to her QAnon supporters.

"What would the list of the anti-Trump pedos and associates look like?" her tweet began. "It would likely contain all of the people currently frothing with MTG hate. List though. Isn't that what they do? They put us all on list. After me, they are coming for more Republicans on their list."


Pedos, in this case, isn't merely a gross insult accusing her opponents of child rape, its a thinly veiled reference to QAnon, a conspiracy theory that thinks that Democrats and Hollywood elites are running an international, Satanist cannibalistic child-sex trafficking and torture ring, and it fits in with Greene's past statements in support of QAnon.

In the past, Greene has accused former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of slicing off a child's face and wearing it before drinking the child's blood. She also accused Obama of starting a citizenship program for undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children just so he could molest kids and harvest their organs.

While she may not have actually uttered the word "QAnon" since she began her run for office, she doesn't need to. QAnon supporters are great at picking up dog whistles and keywords like "pedos" to identify their enemies and allies. And Greene knows as well as anyone else that when you accuse someone of raping and slaughtering children, you're also calling for violence against that person, whether you outright state it or not.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
marjorie taylor greene

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

What Trump’s Attack On Arizona Voters Shows About Our Election Systems

What Trump's Attack On Arizona Voters Shows About Our Election Systems

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

This article was produced by Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute.

Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo had heard enough. More than a half-hour into the board's January 27 consideration of a "forensic" audit where two outside firms would assess if its voting system used in Arizona's 2020 presidential election had been infiltrated and the results altered, the former state senator said that his vote in favor of the audit "was a tough pill to swallow."

Keep reading... Show less
2020 arizona recounts