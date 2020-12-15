Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Gets In Holiday Spirit With Rudy Parody

Do you love Christmas music and hate Rudy Giuliani? Well, then the latest Randy Rainbow parody is for you!

"Rudolph the Leaky Raindeer" may not serve up the traditional heartfelt message of treating everyone with kindness, but what it lacks in child-friendly themes it more than makes up for in corrosive humor. Political corruption, porn-star cover-ups, and embarrassing soundbites will take the edge off the final weeks of the Trump administration, as we cackle along with Randy at the "most bats**t reindeer of all." Enjoy!

Biden Will Nominate Buttigieg for Transportation Secretary, Sources Say

Pete Buttigieg

President-elect Joe Biden is reportedly going to name former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to play an essential role in Biden's ambitious infrastructure plan as transportation secretary, according to multiple sources.

The role of transportation secretary is an especially important job in the Biden administration which promises a "sustainable infrastructure" plan that heavily relies on the Department of Transportation (DOT). In Biden's plan, he promises to reach "net-zero emissions, economy-wide, by no later than 2050."

