#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Gets In Holiday Spirit With Rudy Parody
December 15 | 2020
Screenshot
Do you love Christmas music and hate Rudy Giuliani? Well, then the latest Randy Rainbow parody is for you!
"Rudolph the Leaky Raindeer" may not serve up the traditional heartfelt message of treating everyone with kindness, but what it lacks in child-friendly themes it more than makes up for in corrosive humor. Political corruption, porn-star cover-ups, and embarrassing soundbites will take the edge off the final weeks of the Trump administration, as we cackle along with Randy at the "most bats**t reindeer of all." Enjoy!
🎶Rudolph the Leaky Lawyer had a very slimy face🎶 #RudolphTheLeakyLawyer🎄 https://t.co/GAsEaVmUo6— Randy Rainbow (@Randy Rainbow)1608048510.0
