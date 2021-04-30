#EndorseThis: CNN Mocks Giuliani, ‘The Guy You Hire If You Want To Be Impeached’
@nationalmemo
April 30 | 2021
Former President Trump's personal attorney is in a mess of trouble, after the FBI raided his home for further evidence in the eternally unfolding Ukraine scandal.
While Rudy Giuliani has given late night hosts and political satirists plenty of material over the years, the latest bombshell even has CNN piling on.
“Giuliani is the guy you go to if you want to get impeached, right?" CNN host John Berman joked. "If you're a president, [you] need to get impeached, hire Giuliani, and you get there pretty quickly." Legal analyst and ex-prosecutor Elie Honig provides a thoroughly amusing answer.
Click and cackle!
Rudy Giuliani's incompetence mocked: 'The guy you hire if you want to get impeached' youtu.be
From Your Site Articles
- SNL: Why Did Rudy Giuliani Show Up At 'Four Seasons ... ›
- #EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Gets In Holiday Spirit With Rudy ... ›
- Giuliani's Home Searched, Phone Seized As Feds Execute Search ... ›
- Did Barr's Attempt To Protect Giuliani Stall FBI Raid In Ukraine ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web
- Rudy Giuliani: FBI raid on NY apartment, offices 'unjustified' ›
- 'It's, like, so unfair': Trump defends Giuliani after FBI raid - POLITICO ›
- Ukrainian ex-lawmaker says he spoke to FBI about Giuliani ... ›
- Rudy Giuliani defiant a day after FBI raid of home, office | PBS ... ›
- Rudy Giuliani's Ukraine Media Blitz: All the Wild Moments ›