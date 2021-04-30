The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: CNN Mocks Giuliani, ‘The Guy You Hire If You Want To Be Impeached’

@nationalmemo
Former President Trump's personal attorney is in a mess of trouble, after the FBI raided his home for further evidence in the eternally unfolding Ukraine scandal.

While Rudy Giuliani has given late night hosts and political satirists plenty of material over the years, the latest bombshell even has CNN piling on.

“Giuliani is the guy you go to if you want to get impeached, right?" CNN host John Berman joked. "If you're a president, [you] need to get impeached, hire Giuliani, and you get there pretty quickly." Legal analyst and ex-prosecutor Elie Honig provides a thoroughly amusing answer.

Click and cackle!

Rudy Giuliani's incompetence mocked: 'The guy you hire if you want to get impeached' youtu.be


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
giuliani investigation

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump Left Pence To Hang, But Former Veep Is Still Groveling

Trump Left Pence To Hang, But Former Veep Is Still Groveling

Photoby Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Former Vice President Mike Pence heaped praise on the ex commander-in-chief in his first speech since leaving office, regaling a crowd of evangelical Republicans with stories about their time serving together.

Keep reading... Show less
mike pence

Close
Copy link