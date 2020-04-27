Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Warbles 'A Spoonful Of Clorox'

"A Spoonful of Clorox" might seem almost too easy a song parody of Donald Trump's latest stunning gaffe – but Randy Rainbow rose to this moment of unbelievable madness with his usual creative genius. (Yes, he's the true stable genius, not that idiot in the White House.)

That's why this video is nearing four million views within days of its release. The only worry here, aside from laughing yourself to death, is that the Trump cultists will take this seriously, like the nimrods who have been calling New York's Poison Control Center to find out whether they should follow the president's suggestion.

Please don't drink the bleach. Just click.

#EndorseThis
Nursing Homes Fouled By Lax Regulation And Lobbyist Influence

Reprinted with permission from DCReport

Former Kansas Gov. Mark Parkinson, a Democrat but the CEO of a nursing home industry group, wrote Trump after the 2016 election seeking a "collaborative approach" to regulation, much like the one the Federal Aviation Administration has had with the aircraft industry.

Team Trump acquiesced, rolling back fines and proposing to weaken rules for infection prevention employees. That collaborative approach has failed, much as it did with the FAA , the agency that enabled failures in the design of the Boeing 737 Max.

