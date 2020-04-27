EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Warbles 'A Spoonful Of Clorox'

<p>Shoddy federal oversight of planes helped <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/business/2019/oct/29/boeing-dennis-muilenburg-congress-testimony-737-max-mcas" target="_blank">kill 346 people.</a> The death toll from the pandemic, where health officials <a href="https://www.hhs.gov/about/leadership/seema-verma/index.html" target="_blank">Seema Verma</a> and <a href="https://www.hhs.gov/about/leadership/secretary/alex-m-azar/index.html" target="_blank">Alex Azar</a> helped turn our nation's nursing homes into Trump death traps, is <a href="https://www.dcreport.org/" target="_blank">more than 46,000.</a></p>
</script><p>"Nursing homes are <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/04/health/coronavirus-nursing-homes.html" target="_blank">incubators of epidemics,"</a> said <a href="https://hospitalinfection.org/about/meet-the-chairman/" target="_blank">Betsy McCaughey,</a> the chair of the <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/04/health/coronavirus-nursing-homes.html" target="_blank">Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths.</a></p><p><a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/04/health/coronavirus-nursing-homes.html" target="_blank"></a>So far, <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/17/us/coronavirus-nursing-homes.html" target="_blank">more than 7,000</a> residents or people connected to nursing homes have died. That number includes <a href="https://delawarestatenews.net/coronavirus/tighter-rules-for-nursing-homes-milford-center-sees-12-deaths-as-cases-in-long-term-care-facilities-grow/" target="_blank">12 residents at the Milford Center</a> in Delaware owned by <a href="https://www.genesishcc.com/" target="_blank">Genesis HealthCare</a> which has an executive, <a href="http://www.providermagazine.com/archives/2018_Archives/Pages/0218/interview-Michael-Wylie.aspx" target="_blank">Michael Wylie,</a> who previously chaired the American Health Care Association board.</p><p>Parkinson was paid about $3.3 million in 2017 by the <a href="https://www.ahcancal.org/about_ahca/Pages/Who-We-Are.aspx" target="_blank">association</a> which represents more than 14,000 nursing homes. The association had <a href="https://www.opensecrets.org/federal-lobbying/clients/lobbyists?cycle=2019&id=D000000192" target="_blank">45 lobbyists</a> in 2019, including <a href="https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/04/02/most-powerful-lobbyist-in-trump-washington-217759" target="_blank">Brian Ballard,</a> the former chairman of Trump's<a href="https://www.opensecrets.org/jfc/summary.php?id=C00618389" target="_blank"> fundraising committee.</a></p><p>Nursing home residents are <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3083824/" target="_blank">especially vulnerable</a> to infections spread among groups such as the flu and norovirus. In a normal year, almost <a href="https://khn.org/news/coronavirus-preparedness-infection-control-lapses-at-top-rated-nursing-homes/" target="_blank">388,000 of our nation's elderly and disabled die of infections</a> they got in nursing homes.</p><p>Under Obama, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services created a new position for nursing homes to try to help prevent infections from spreading. The employees,<a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/amid-coronavirus-outbreak-trump-administration-s-proposed-rollback-nursing-home-n1147661" target="_blank"> infection preventionists,</a> are supposed to make sure nursing home staff properly clean their hands, disinfect surfaces and other measures to prevent illnesses in residents and staff.</p><p>The requirement was part of a 2016 rule that was the first major update to requirements for long-term care providers <a href="https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/press-releases/cms-finalizes-improvements-care-safety-and-consumer-protections-long-term-care-facility-residents" target="_blank">since 1991.</a> The rule also included protections against <a href="https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2016-10-04/pdf/2016-23503.pdf" target="_blank">abuse, neglect and exploitation</a> of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.</p><p>In 2016, a fifth of skilled nursing facilities were cited for <a href="https://oag.ca.gov/system/files/attachments/press_releases/CMS%20SNF%20regulation%20rollback%20letter%2020180525%20FINAL%20db.pdf" target="_blank">actual harm or jeopardy to residents.</a> Only 6.5 percent had <a href="https://www.kff.org/medicaid/report/nursing-facilities-staffing-residents-and-facility-deficiencies-2009-through-2016/" target="_blank">no deficiencies</a> in 2016.</p><p>Under Trump, fines for nursing homes that injured or endangered residents <a href="https://khn.org/news/nursing-home-fines-drop-as-trump-administration-heeds-industry-complaints/" target="_blank">dropped to an average of $28,405</a> compared with $41,260 during the last year of Obama's administration. In 2017, CMS put an <a href="https://www.cms.gov/Medicare/Provider-Enrollment-and-Certification/SurveyCertificationGenInfo/Downloads/Survey-and-Cert-Letter-18-04.pdf" target="_blank">18-month moratorium on fines and other penalties</a> for some of the tougher regulations, saying it would use the time to "educate surveyors and the providers."</p><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script>
</script><p>Now, Verma and Azar want to <a href="https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/07/18/2019-14946/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-requirements-for-long-term-care-facilities-regulatory-provisions-to" target="_blank">weaken</a> the infection preventionist position, changing the position from at least part-time to spending "sufficient time" at the facility. Nursing home inspectors started focusing exclusively on infection control after the pandemic started.</p><p><a href="https://www.regulations.gov/docketBrowser?rpp=50&so=DESC&sb=postedDate&po=0&dct=PS&D=CMS-2019-0105" target="_blank">More than 1,500 people or organizations commented</a> on the proposed changes, many of them from the nursing home industry. The cutbacks, which also include <a href="https://www.americanbar.org/groups/law_aging/publications/bifocal/vol-41/volume-41-issue-1/sweeping-regulations-proposed-for-nursing-homes-could-threaten-r/" target="_blank">weakening a resident's right to file a grievance</a> and allowing nursing homes to <a href="https://www.healthaffairs.org/do/10.1377/hblog20180424.962541/full/" target="_blank">medicate residents with antipsychotic drugs</a> indefinitely, are expected to save nursing home operators <a href="https://www.npr.org/2019/11/30/783819886/the-white-house-says-nursing-home-regulations-are-too-tough" target="_blank">more than $600 million a year.</a></p><p>Some of the nursing home executives who asked federal regulators to weaken the standards for infection preventionists have had COVID-19 outbreaks in their facilities.</p><p>Deb Fournier, the chief operations officer for<a href="https://mainevets.org/" target="_blank"> Maine Veterans' Homes,</a> said in September that she supported the proposed Trump changes in employees charged with preventing infections.</p><p>"This will allow LTC facilities to <a href="https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=CMS-2019-0105-0445" target="_blank">use workforce resources in a manner that best meets the needs</a> of their organizations," she wrote.</p><p><a href="https://bangordailynews.com/2020/04/15/news/state/4-more-maine-residents-die-as-coronavirus-cases-hit-770-statewide/" target="_blank">Two people have died</a> at the veterans' home in Scarborough, Maine, and 38 people have gotten sick.</p>
