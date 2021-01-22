The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Rufus Wainwright Sings 'Bye Bye Bloatus'

@nationalmemo

#EndorseThis: Rufus Wainwright Sings 'Bye Bye Bloatus'

Screenshot from Jimmy Kimmel Live! Youtube

Singer, songwriter, and composer Rufus Wainwright went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to celebrate the end of Trump's tumultuous presidency. Having written everything from alternative rock to classical operas, Wainwright now blesses us with Bye Bye Bloatus. It's not his first Trump composition, but this one really brings the joy now that Trump is gone.

So enjoy a "41 pun salute." It's guaranteed to make you laugh.

The Nicknames of Donald Trump Performed By Rufus Wainwright www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
rufus wainwright

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Hawley: Ethics Probe Of Me Will ‘Further Divide The Country’

Hawley: Ethics Probe Of Me Will 'Further Divide The Country'

Screenshot from Sen. Josh Hawley's Press Office Twitter.

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is trying to avoid an ethics investigation into his role in inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by claiming that any probe into his conduct would be a violation of President Joe Biden's call for unity.

Keep reading... Show less
Josh Hawley