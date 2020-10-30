Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Taylor Swift's Anti-Trump Anthem Scores Bold New Biden Ad

@nationalmemo
Screenshot from YouTube "Only the Young"/Eleven Films

This bold new music video from Eleven Films opens with Kamala Harris asking, "Why are so many powerful people trying to make it so difficult for us to vote?"

Then footage of the past four tormented years unrolls, from family separations to mass shootings, demonstrations against racism, and a maskless Trump unrolls, juxtaposed with hopeful images of Harris, Joe Biden, and ordinary Americans. And behind the montage swells Only the Young, Taylor Swift's protest anthem, recorded for her Netflix documentary Miss Americana. (In that film she declared, "I want to be on the right side of history.")

Released by California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell's re-election campaign, the video was posted today in his tweet and marks the first time that the singer has licensed her work for an election message.

In her verses, that message couldn't be more plain: Young people must stand up and vote as a matter of survival:

They aren't gonna help us

Too busy helping themselves

They aren't gonna change this

We gotta do it ourselves







Related Articles Around the Web
taylor swift
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Trump Claims Dictatorial Power Over Top Government Appointees

Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian

Reprinted with permission from DCReport

In a major power grab, Donald Trump signed an executive order on Oct. 21 that asserts he has vast new authority to punish federal employees with demotions or firing without cause. It's a Trumpian assertion of a right to cronyism and personal fealty to him.

This executive order purports to grant Trump dictatorial-like power over thousands of career federal managers and executives. They are now at risk of losing their jobs and careers unless they blindly follow Trump's agenda with abject loyalty to his whims.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump