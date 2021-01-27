The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Jimmy Kimmel Lampoons Bonehead Capitol Rioters

Jimmy Kimmel

Screenshot form 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Twitter (@JimmyKimmelLive)

The FBI has now arrested at least 150 of the pro-Trump thugs who attacked one of the greatest symbols of democracy in America, so their would-be dictator could stay in office. According to CNN, the FBI has over 400 insurrectionists in its sights after receiving more than 200,000 digital media tips.

Do you know what's funny? Those morons "are incriminating themselves all over social media," as Jimmy Kimmel noted with a laugh on his late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

As dire and despicable at their Jan. 6 crimes were, this is indeed comical. Watch as Kimmel recounts hilarious examples of the clues left by Capitol rioters for law enforcement. It's almost as if they want to go to jail. Enjoy!

jimmy kimmel

Another Trump Fanatic Busted -- For Threatening Family Of Rep. Jeffries

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Screenshot from Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' Instagram (@repjeffries)

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

The FBI on Tuesday arrested a California man for sending threatening text messages to family members of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as well as a family member of an unnamed New York City-based journalist, according to a complaint filed in federal court.

Keep reading... Show less
Hakeem Jeffries