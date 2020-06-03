Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Kimmel Delivers A Sick Burn On Trump Photo Op

President Trump outside St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C.

Like every other sane American, Jimmy Kimmel feels outraged by what we've witnessed this past week, beginning with the police murder of George Floyd. No matter how much trouble we encounter as a nation, however, Trump will find a way to make matters worse – as he did on June 1 when he used military force to clear peaceful protesters for a photo op in front of St. John's Church.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, who oversees that historic church, delivered what Kimmel terms a "sick burn" on the president after the photo op. But Kimmel himself delivers his own sick burn -- in what he describes as a White House "highlight reel" of that incident. In the 30-second video Trump strides across the street with his posse, brandishes the Bible (upside down), and then…well, let's just call it divine intervention.

It's too, too funny. You'll watch it over and over again. And if you can't wait, that "highlight reel" starts around 5:30.

Click and laugh at that scary clown.

Jimmy Kimmel Live
Christian Cooper’s Super Power Is Self Control

@FromaHarrop

Central Park in New York City

Photo Credit: Tainanian

I come here not to condemn Amy Cooper, the white woman who called police and falsely claimed that an African American man named Christian Cooper was attacking her, but rather to praise Christian Cooper, who had done nothing more than ask her to leash her dog. The confrontation happened in New York's Central Park, where dogs are supposed to be kept on leashes.

National media pounced on this tale of two unrelated Coopers, captured by Christian on video. The easy storyline focused on a clash between an evil racist and a blameless black victim. Christian had been out in the park bird-watching, of all things.

