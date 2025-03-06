Over The Randy Rainbow! 'Wicked' Parody Crushes Trump And Musk
@nationalmemo
March 06 | 2025
Screenshot from Randy Rainbow YouTube
Spoofing Donald Trump's "chaotic AF" new administration, Broadway genius Randy Rainbow satirizes the hit song "Defying Gravity" from the smash hit movies Wicked.
“It time to cry buh-bye democracy," Randy warbles. "And watch this guy defy democracy. Would someone stop this clown!?”
Kicking off the video with his usual faux interview -- with both Trump and Elon Musk -- Randy rips the pair for abuse of power, attacking American allies, and failing to reduce food prices as promised. He then breaks into song, portraying both Elphaba and Glinda, the witches played by Oscar-nominated Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the film.
It's as glorious as Trump's regime is ignominious.
