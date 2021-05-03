Ted Cruz Openly Advertises Demand For Corporate Bribery
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, now 50, has spent much of his career vigorously defending corporate America. But now that Delta Airlines, Coca-Cola, Dell Computer and other major companies are speaking out against GOP voter suppression bills, Cruz is railing against "woke" corporations and threatening to punish them via the United States' tax code. And Walter Shaub, who headed the U.S. Government Office of Ethics under President Barack Obama, is slamming Cruz's threat as "openly corrupt."
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed published on April 28, Cruz wrote, "This time, we won't look the other way on Coca-Cola's $12 billion in back taxes owed. This time, when Major League Baseball lobbies to preserve its multibillion-dollar antitrust exception, we'll say no thank you. This time, when Boeing asks for billions in corporate welfare, we'll simply let the Export-Import Bank expire."
The very fact that Cruz is using the term "corporate welfare" in 2021 is ironic. In the past, that term was used primarily by liberals and progressives — and Fox News' Sean Hannity was among the far-right Republicans who claimed that there was no such thing as corporate welfare. But that was before Trumpism, with its pseudo-populism, overtook the GOP.
On May 2, Shaub slammed Cruz on Twitter, posting:
Here are some other comments from Cruz critics that have been posted on Twitter:
@tedcruz Announcing you will no longer take bribes isn’t the defense you think it is.— D Villella ❄️ (@D Villella ❄️)1619799531.0
@waltshaub @SeekingSusie The Republican base is shrinking. It is better for businesses to listen to progressives.— J**** (@J****)1619972411.0
@waltshaub So basically he's saying that while he used to take their money to vote a certain way, he won't anymore?… https://t.co/dhX5dmIHFk— Hermione Rufflebum (@Hermione Rufflebum)1619972438.0
@JUKNC @waltshaub @SeekingSusie Will big business support Democrats once they look at the bottom line. We have to… https://t.co/TKhnfFMZc1— JL98747538 (@JL98747538)1619975035.0
@waltshaub @BobbyBadalamen1 I think @tedcruz said the quiet part out loud.— Dawn Smith (@Dawn Smith)1619973792.0
@waltshaub So he says. I recall an exchange from Casablanca: Captain Renault : I'm shocked! Shocked to find that… https://t.co/lgJuC7b6U8— Ella Haynes (@Ella Haynes)1619974093.0
@LillianLauren @waltshaub Cruz is comfortable saying stuff like this because he doesn’t even know that this IS corr… https://t.co/U6DiNIFE5f— Kraymon (@Kraymon)1620007495.0
