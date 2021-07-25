The National Memo Logo

Ted Cruz Sounds Off On Cleveland Team Mascot — And Suffers Extreme Blowback

Sen. Ted Cruz

Photo by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was one of many Republican lawmakers who expressed faux outrage over the Major League Baseball (MLB) announcement of Cleveland's new mascot. On Friday, July 23, Cruz took to Twitter with a quick post sharing his reaction to the Cleveland Indians being renamed the Cleveland Guardians.

The Texas lawmaker tweeted, "Why does MLB hate Indians?"

It certainly did not take long for Twitter users to step up to the plate. With their responses, they hit a home run with relentless insults leveled toward the Republican lawmaker. One Twitter user wrote, "Wait, I thought businesses were free to make their own decisions free of government meddling."

Another Twitter user challenged Cruz with a question about the blatant disregard for indigenous people. That person wrote, "Really Ted? Is disliking native Americans what this name change is about? You're incredibly disingenuous."

Cruz's latest remark comes just months after his previous, baseless remark arguing that the name change was a partisan effort that appeared to be in favor of one political party. Speaking to reporters back in April, Cruz said, "If they're gonna play partisan enforcer, they shouldn't expect to see special goodies from Washington when they are dishonestly acting to favor one party against the other."

ted cruz

