Ted Cruz Sounds Off On Cleveland Team Mascot — And Suffers Extreme Blowback
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was one of many Republican lawmakers who expressed faux outrage over the Major League Baseball (MLB) announcement of Cleveland's new mascot. On Friday, July 23, Cruz took to Twitter with a quick post sharing his reaction to the Cleveland Indians being renamed the Cleveland Guardians.
The Texas lawmaker tweeted, "Why does MLB hate Indians?"
It certainly did not take long for Twitter users to step up to the plate. With their responses, they hit a home run with relentless insults leveled toward the Republican lawmaker. One Twitter user wrote, "Wait, I thought businesses were free to make their own decisions free of government meddling."
@tedcruz wait I thought businesses were free to make their own decisions free of government meddling— Karl Bode (@Karl Bode)1627054342.0
Another Twitter user challenged Cruz with a question about the blatant disregard for indigenous people. That person wrote, "Really Ted? Is disliking native Americans what this name change is about? You're incredibly disingenuous."
@tedcruz Really Ted? Is disliking native Americans what this name change is about? You're incredibly disingenuous.— napacab (@napacab)1627052076.0
@tedcruz Why does Ted Cruz hate TX? https://t.co/DBdYfqw9f5— Steven, Cholula crawfish season (@Steven, Cholula crawfish season)1627062852.0
@tedcruz Great point Ted it's like Cleveland decided to just abandon them and go to Cabo while their city was suffe… https://t.co/PidCDlp3BI— Miguel Jose (@Miguel Jose)1627055652.0
@tedcruz It's not that MLB hates Indians - it's that "Americans" dislike racism. RepubliQans don't - but Americans do.— Mark Judson For Congress - Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Mark Judson For Congress - Scorched Earth Dem 2022)1627061021.0
@tedcruz Imagine if Ted Cruz was even a fraction as concerned about his own state as he is about Ohio and Georgia a… https://t.co/7JjiAfiG0C— Brian Tyler Cohen (@Brian Tyler Cohen)1627051924.0
Cruz's latest remark comes just months after his previous, baseless remark arguing that the name change was a partisan effort that appeared to be in favor of one political party. Speaking to reporters back in April, Cruz said, "If they're gonna play partisan enforcer, they shouldn't expect to see special goodies from Washington when they are dishonestly acting to favor one party against the other."
- GOP Senators Abuse Power To Punish Major League Baseball ... ›
- Cruz Faces Wicked Backlash Over His Failed Pandemic 'Guarantee ... ›
- Cruz Compares Vaccination Outreach To Soviet Communism ... ›
- Ted Cruz Openly Advertises Demand For Corporate Bribery ... ›
- Ted Cruz Calls Himself A 'Constitutionalist' — It's A Loaded Term ... ›
- Did Ted Cruz Really Fly To Cancun As Texas Froze? Yes. - National ... ›
- Locals react to mascot changes across the country, valley ›
- White House backs Cleveland Guardians name change - POLITICO ›
- Zack Godley | Cleveland | Major League Baseball | Yahoo! Sports ›
- Ted Cruz tried to slam the MLB over Cleveland mascot change ... ›
- 'Not too late to delete this': Ted Cruz attacks Cleveland baseball ... ›
- Ted Cruz had a baffling reaction to the Cleveland Indians name ... ›