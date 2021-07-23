The National Memo Logo

Cruz Faces Wicked Backlash Over His Failed Pandemic ‘Guarantee’

Sen. Ted Cruz

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is now haunted by a 2020 prediction he made about the future of the COVID-19 pandemic if President Joe Biden were to win the election. As Delta variant cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the country at alarming rates, Cruz is being reminded of how he envisioned the pandemic ending if Democrats managed to win in November 2020.

Speaking to The Hill last July 22, the Texas lawmaker claimed the pandemic would magically disappear if Democrats won the presidential election.

"If it ends up that Biden wins in November -- I hope he doesn't, I don't think he will -- but if he does, I guarantee you the week after the election, suddenly all those Democratic governors, all those Democratic mayors, will say, 'Everything's magically better. Go back to work. Go back to school. Suddenly all the problems are solved.' You won't to have to wait for Biden to be sworn in. All they'll need is Election Day and suddenly their willingness to just destroy people's lives and livelihoods, they will have accomplished their task. That's wrong. It's cynical. And we shouldn't be a part of it."

His claim was, essentially, that Democrats were fabricating their concern about the virus in order to hurt Trump's re-election chances. It was clearly false then, but it has definitively proved wrong in the meantime.

Cruz's epic blunder wasn't missed by news outlets or on social media. In fact, Twitter users wasted no time reminding him of his baseless comments as they tossed his words back at him.

Despite Cruz's prediction, the coronavirus is far from non-existent, and Democrats have been trying to fight the virus just as aggressively since the election as they were before.

