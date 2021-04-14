GOP Senators Abuse Power To Punish Major League Baseball

Photo by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah are proposing so-called "antitrust" legislation designed to punish Major-League Baseball for moving its 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia to Colorado to protest the Peach State's new voter suppression law. And the far-right GOP senators are being slammed on Twitter for their grandstanding.
The GOP senators have said they want to "end MLB's special immunity from antitrust laws." MSNBC's Chris Hayes tweeted a response:
Republicans increasing embracing using state power as an explicit tool to punish specific viewpoints. https://t.co/eufpZO5gt6— Chris Hayes (@Chris Hayes)1618325347.0
Here are some other responses to the senators' proposal:
@JoyousPanther @sahilkapur Exactly what I’ve been saying. They are trolls cosplaying as senators— Rob S (@Rob S)1618326122.0
@sahilkapur @JohnJHarwood If Hawley makes the Cardinals leave St Louis, he is gonna be in trouble.— kingclowntrump (@kingclowntrump)1618322767.0
@sahilkapur And it will never make it to the floor, but hey, it looks good in a campaign add.— Tom Hoey (@Tom Hoey)1618322834.0
@bitcoinmav @joebarton1238 @sahilkapur @JohnJHarwood Cruz, Hawley and Lee are among the loudest members of the Trump Rump.— personal cheezus (@personal cheezus)1618323854.0
@JoyousPanther @sahilkapur They are traitorous insurrectionists first, and Twitter trolls second. They should be un… https://t.co/B7pN8WAlCg— Blasine Astolat (@Blasine Astolat)1618324241.0
@chrislhayes I'm just amazed that the senator from MO, which has two extremely dedicated baseball fanbases, thinks… https://t.co/ULMigcZvAY— Grand Wear a Mask Get a Damn Vax Moff 🦄 (@Grand Wear a Mask Get a Damn Vax Moff 🦄)1618325513.0
From Your Site Articles
- Major League Baseball Pulls All-Star Game From Atlanta Over ... ›
- Sorry, Wingnuts: You Don't Get To 'Cancel' Baseball This Year ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web
- Senate GOP trio targets Major League Baseball's antitrust exemption ›
- GOP trio introduces legislation to strip MLB of antitrust protection ›
- Sens. Cruz, Hawley, Lee seek to strip Major League Baseball of ... ›
- Opinion | The eruption of fake GOP outrage at MLB is actually very ... ›
- Republicans Rush to Cancel Baseball – Mother Jones ›
- Politicians react to MLB moving All-Star Game from Atlanta ›
- MLB Antitrust Exemption Under Fire From GOP Legislators ... ›
- GOP v. MLB Republicans threaten Antitrust Immunity After All-Star ... ›
- GOP lawmaker to offer bill revoking MLB's antitrust exception | TheHill ›