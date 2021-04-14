The National Memo Logo

GOP Senators Abuse Power To Punish Major League Baseball

Sen. Ted Cruz

Photo by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah are proposing so-called "antitrust" legislation designed to punish Major-League Baseball for moving its 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia to Colorado to protest the Peach State's new voter suppression law. And the far-right GOP senators are being slammed on Twitter for their grandstanding.

The GOP senators have said they want to "end MLB's special immunity from antitrust laws." MSNBC's Chris Hayes tweeted a response:

Here are some other responses to the senators' proposal:

Biden Will Withdraw From Afghanistan By 9/11 Anniversary

U.S. troops on patrol in Afghanistan

Photo by Defence Images is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for almost 20 years, intervening militarily in that country following the September 11, 2001 terror attacks and fighting al-Qaeda's presence there. But President Joe Biden, according to the Wall Street Journal, is planning to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan before 9/11's 20th anniversary.

afghanistan withdrawal
afghanistan withdrawal

