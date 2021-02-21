The National Memo Logo

'No Ethics' Gaetz Roasted For Defending 'Cancun Cruz’

Rep. Matt Gaetz

"Matt Gaetz" by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, decided to weigh in on Ted Cruz abandoning his constituents for a trip to sunny Cancun while some of them literally froze to death. Gaetz came out hard defending Cruz.

More specifically Gaetz gaslighted the general public, saying, "Ted Cruz should not have apologized."

The Senator from Texas who used his two little girls as a shield for his bad behavior did not apologize.

"It was obviously a mistake and in hindsight I wouldn't have done it," was what Cruz told reporters, and that's no apology.

Many have accepted Gaetz's false claim that Cruz apologized, adding that Cruz should have gone further and resigned.

Others reminded Gaetz that he is hardly in any position to be a moral arbiter.

















