The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Late Night Comics Crush "Cancun Cruz" In Medley Of Mockery

@nationalmemo

Trevor Noah

Screenshot from the Washington Post

It's crazy to think that a United States Senator, even one as creepy as Ted Cruz, would hop on a plane while their constituents freeze without power after a devastating winter storm. But that's exactly what the Texan did --- and after a flurry of obvious lies, he proceeded to make a bad act even worse.

Naturally all the late night hosts chimed in, and the Washington Post put together a highlight reel that will make all you Cruz fans chortle.

What's happening in Texas is no laughing matter, but a Ted take-down will always be rewarding. Enjoy!


www.washingtonpost.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ted cruz

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Pompeo Falsely Accuses Former Obama Aide Of ‘Anti-Semitism’ (He’s Jewish)

@alexvhenderson

Pompeo Falsely Accuses Former Obama Aide Of 'Anti-Semitism' (He's Jewish)

"Mike Pompeo" by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

During a recent appearance on journalist Peter Beinart's podcast, Occupied Thoughts, former Obama White House official Ben Rhodes made some statements that were critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in response, falsely accused Rhodes — who is Jewish — of being anti-Semitic, and is being lambasted for it on social media.

Keep reading... Show less
mike pompeo

Close
Copy link