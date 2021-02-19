<p>Beinart is a fellow at the Foundation for Middle East Peace and editor-at-large of <em>Jewish Currents</em>, and Rhodes served as deputy national security advisor for strategic communications and speechwriting under President Barack Obama. When Rhodes appeared on Beinart's podcast, they discussed Israeli-Palestinian relations and Netanyahu's policies. And Pompeo, in an over-the-top tweet, falsely equated criticism of Netanyahu with anti-Semitism and condemnation of Israel in general.</p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
</script><div class="rm-shortcode shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed" data-rm-shortcode-id="7d33fb7da8b281b89ab428d8fed53689" id="b7a6b"><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1362511518055694345" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-0" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1362511518055694345&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalmemo.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650626005%23publish&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 405px; height: 553px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div></div><p> Rhodes, who often appears on MSNBC and co-hosts the foreign policy podcast "Pod Save the World," never said anything "anti-Semitic" during his conversation with Beinart, but he did criticize the Republican Party for being overly favorable to Netanyahu's hardline policies on Israeli-Palestinian relations. The former Obama White House official told Beinart, "I wish the right…. would just say, 'We don't believe there should be a Palestinian state. We believe in the concept of a greater Israel. We feel sorry for the Palestinians, but they're just gonna have to deal with it.' That's the position of the Israeli government. Frankly, that's the position of the Republican Party, even if they're not honest about it."</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div id="vid"></div><p>When Beinart asked Rhodes to speculate on Netanyahu's world view, the former Obama official responded, "Maybe the view is, 'Jews have been screwed throughout history, by a corrupt cruel world. And so, you know what, we just have to be corrupt and cruel ourselves. That's the only way to survive in this world.'"<br/></p><p>The reference to being "corrupt and cruel" was clearly not an expression of Rhodes' view of "all Jews," as Pompeo falsely claimed, and it was absurd to claim as much. Both Rhodes and Beinart are Jewish, and Pompeo is not. Rhodes told Beinart that he has problems with Netanyahu's governing philosophy, but he never said that all Jews are "corrupt and cruel."</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_3" data-aaad="true"></div><p>Pompeo is being slammed on social media for distorting Rhodes' comments. Beinart posted:</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed" data-rm-shortcode-id="847efe12d5815caf00112ab947b09287" id="50131"><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1362523375361552387" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-1" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1362523375361552387&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalmemo.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650626005%23publish&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 404px; height: 418px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div></div><p>Liberal New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg, who is Jewish, tweeted:</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed" data-rm-shortcode-id="5ec137fcfa92acba29fdef85f1a3a7f2" id="aac9c"><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1362094697619935232" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-2" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-2&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1362094697619935232&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalmemo.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650626005%23publish&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 404px; height: 616px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div></div><p>Here are some other responses on Twitter:</p><p><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-3&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1362569281532223488&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alternet.org%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650623883%23publish&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="vertical-align: middle; max-width: 100%; position: static; visibility: visible; width: 379px; height: 423px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-4&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1362551988848898049&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alternet.org%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650623883%23publish&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="vertical-align: middle; max-width: 100%; position: static; visibility: visible; width: 379px; height: 494px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed" data-rm-shortcode-id="6e56b70d86e5ecdf9cec091a2b50583a" id="85dd7"><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1362611058259619842" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-3" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-3&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1362611058259619842&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalmemo.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650626005%23publish&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 404px; height: 311px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed" data-rm-shortcode-id="62bdd2a24eb492d956d267ae594fb08c" id="64571"><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1362571828540051456" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-4" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-4&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1362571828540051456&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalmemo.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650626005%23publish&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 404px; height: 524px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7dcaa0329acf7b5d97631e67d14566e1" id="3e212">
