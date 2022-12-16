Trump's 'Major Announcement' On Website Provokes Brutal Online Mockery
Honestly, I was ready to get out my bowl of popcorn and relax when I learned that former President Donald Trump was making a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT.”
On Wednesday, he took to his social platform Truth Social and wrote (emphasis original): “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO!” And then there was a terrifying photo of him with a “T” on his chest and light beams bursting from his eyes—totally stealing the beloved “Dark Brandon” vibe.
So, Thursday morning, with bated breath, like a scant few Americans, I waited. Secretly hoping that the announcement would be that he was dropping out of the 2024 race. Then, drumroll, please … Trump announced he’s selling collectible NFT trading cards with a photo of himself dressed in a superhero, cowboy, football coach, or astronaut costume for a whopping $99 each. You have to see this announcement to believe it!
According to his post today on Truth Social, using a website called CollectTrumpCards.com, the 45th president is hawking a “Digital Trading Card collection.”
The description says that the cards “feature amazing ART of my Life & Career!” which can be collected like a “baseball card” but “much more exciting.” And if you’re wondering what to buy your least favorite friend or family member, the post suggests the cards “Would make a great Christmas gift.”
According to a video on the website, each card comes with a chance to win a sweepstake, where fans can win a dinner or Zoom calls with Trump, or a golf outing with friends, to name a few.
Of course, social media exploded in laughter at Trump’s latest grift.
\u201cDonald Trump's Major Announcement \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\u201d— TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) 1671126657
\u201c#majorannouncement Just picked this up. Would anybody trade my trump card for a water type pokemon?\u201d— Mike the Eye (@Mike the Eye) 1671128304
\u201ci would feel bad for republicans that this is the leader of their party, but they fucking deserve all the laughs from this.\u201d— Oliver Willis (@Oliver Willis) 1671121336
\u201c@AccountableGOP\u201d— The Republican Accountability Project (@The Republican Accountability Project) 1671121404
\u201cHe has a major announcement---his litterbox is full.\u201d— Lorenzo The Cat (@Lorenzo The Cat) 1671121608
\u201cTrump preparing for his \u201csuperhero\u201d \u201cmajor announcement\u201d today.\u201d— Mike Sington (@Mike Sington) 1671101936
Apparently, even Russian state TV propagandists can barely contain themselves seeing Trump dressed up in a Superman-like costume.
The thing is, you have to wonder who talked Trump into this idea. Is he suddenly desperate for money? Seems likely.
According to HuffPost, the twice-impeached former president barely gave any money to a super PAC he created to help Republican candidates in the midterm. Of the $147 million he raised in donations, he only gave $15 million to GOP Senate candidates and not a penny to the bumbling Heisman Trophy-winning candidate in Georgia.
So, what’s next? Selling reverse mortgages? Supplements? It’s all a mystery.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.
