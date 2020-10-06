<p>An attending physician at Walter Reed Medical Center wrote on <a href="https://twitter.com/DrPhillipsMD/status/1312869454385229827" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Twitter</a> "That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play."</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div class="video-container" id="videoCont" style="display: none;"></div>
<div id="vid"></div><p>After his short drive around the block, <a href="https://twitter.com/ShimonPro/status/1312871436508372995" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Trump reportedly</a> returned to his hospital space at Walter Reed. There are secret service in those vehicles and secret service that has to get moving throughout the medical facility to make sure this can happen. There have already been reports of Trump's Secret Service detail feeling <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trump-seemed-to-defy-the-laws-of-science-and-disease-then-the-coronavirus-caught-up-with-him/2020/10/02/5b4c5232-04bf-11eb-897d-3a6201d6643f_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"unsafe as a result of Trump's actions."</a></p><p>One thing is known for sure about Donald Trump's condition: he has COVID-19.</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="445b60071646a7487bc3c7554da5e87c" id="85f10"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1312869333446598659"><div style="margin:1em 0">Just sent this video to a Secret Service source who responded: "So reckless and careless and heartless" https://t.co/5DE6Y9GSEe</div> — Elizabeth Landers (@Elizabeth Landers)<a href="https://twitter.com/ElizLanders/statuses/1312869333446598659">1601847415.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e7ff7ea7e46fb0b0c127df37c0ad5013" id="6b221"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1312874232070762504"><div style="margin:1em 0">Is this supposed to project strength or a neurological problem? https://t.co/OceBpVWCuD</div> — Sam Seder (@Sam Seder)<a href="https://twitter.com/SamSeder/statuses/1312874232070762504">1601848583.0</a></blockquote></div><p>Here's that medical reminder.</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0332dd1c38ef942e3e3dc581c8766f28" id="cf59e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1312871821113528325"><div style="margin:1em 0">A Walter Reed attending physician 👇 https://t.co/U193rzcXal</div> — A.P. Joyce (@A.P. Joyce)<a href="https://twitter.com/AndrewPaulJoyce/statuses/1312871821113528325">1601848008.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="80c7c1591ba5e7fe008154c8abbf548e" id="8650e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1312867868028141568"><div style="margin:1em 0">Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be qu… https://t.co/QPUT4AAYWX</div> — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@Dr. James P. Phillips, MD)<a href="https://twitter.com/DrPhillipsMD/statuses/1312867868028141568">1601847066.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="15c8d66d6d7e511ba732e87f0b1476da" id="23900"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1312882760466354177"><div style="margin:1em 0">A former USSS agent who was an agent on the presidential protection division and served under two presidents texts: https://t.co/Box0q96A7G</div> — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@Yashar Ali 🐘)<a href="https://twitter.com/yashar/statuses/1312882760466354177">1601850616.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="409d81819d7b40c97cf7976112647112" id="c982b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1312870123666014208"><div style="margin:1em 0">Trump in that video message right before this ride: “I learned a lot about COVID...” https://t.co/74B1FkOFrn</div> — Jim Acosta (@Jim Acosta)<a href="https://twitter.com/Acosta/statuses/1312870123666014208">1601847604.0</a></blockquote></div><p>Finally, there are heroes here.</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c71491d5527c879cf2f84a4f6f50dfd5" id="00ed5"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1312872625044172801"><div style="margin:1em 0">I get that the secret service are meant to be willing to take a bullet for the President, but what if the President… https://t.co/hsLWIWqpGC</div> — Justin Wolfers (@Justin Wolfers)<a href="https://twitter.com/JustinWolfers/statuses/1312872625044172801">1601848200.0</a></blockquote></div>
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep reading...
Show less