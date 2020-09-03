Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

‘I Don’t Recall’: Supercut Shows Mike Pence’s Memory Failing At Critical Moments

@alexvhenderson
Screenshort from Elizabeth Preza/ YouTube

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A new book by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt reported that when President Donald Trump made an unannounced hospital visit in November 2019, Vice President Mike Pence was prepared to temporarily take over if the commander in chief needed to go under anesthesia. Pence, however, is quite vague when asked about what exactly happened that month — and a collage of clips aired by CNN shows that vagueness and using the words "I don't recall" or "I don't have any recollection" have been common with the vice president.

Before airing the video, CNN's Brianna Keillar argued: "It seems that being on the verge of stepping into the role of leader of the free world is something you'd remember, right? But there's a clear pattern with Pence when it comes to some of the critical moments of the Trump presidency — whether it's the Ukraine scandal or a contentious meeting in the White House."

In the video, one sees clips of Pence, during the Ukraine scandal, discussing everyone from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ambassador Gordon Sondland — and he is consistently short on details. Pence, discussing Trump's now-infamous July 25, 2019 phone call with Zelensky, says, "I have no recollection of having seen the transcript of the call." And Pence says that he has no recollection of U.S. aid to Ukraine being tied to any type of investigations.

Watch the video below:


Pence supercut www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Mike Pence
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

HHS Flack Caputo’s Podcast Praised White Nationalists, Spread Conspiracy Theories

@peltzmadeline

Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Michael Caputo

Photo by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

In a podcast unearthed by Media Matters, Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Michael Caputo spread baseless conspiracy theories about the coronavirus, praised white supremacist Milo Yiannopoulos, and said Democrats are "counting" on COVID-19 fatalities in order to win the election against President Donald Trump.

On his now-defunct show Still Standing with Michael Caputo, the current HHS spokesperson pushed the debunked conspiracy theory that the coronavirus was invented "in a bioweapons facility in Wuhan," used racist terms to refer to the virus, and said Democrats are calculating how long they can "actually keep the coronavirus concern ball in the air" in order to win the election. He also praised various white supremacist and "alt-right" personalities, including neo-Nazi Milo Yiannopoulos and Pizzagate conspiracy theorists and "alt-right" Twitter personalities Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec. On his podcast, Caputo also pushed anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about billionaire progressive donor George Soros paying anti-Trump protesters and other conspiracy theories about Democrats, the media, and the Mueller investigation.

Keep reading... Show less
michael caputo