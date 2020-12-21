<p>"Pentagon abruptly halts Biden transition—- MAKES NO SENSE. CLAIM THEY ARE OVERWHELMED. DOD GOES OPAQUE. TRUMP-MILLER UP TO NO GOOD. DANGER. —-" <a href="https://twitter.com/mccaffreyr3/status/1339966295656124416" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a> McCaffrey, who is a well-known and highly-respected NBC News and MSNBC military analyst.</p><p>Reports from <a href="https://www.axios.com/pentagon-biden-transition-briefings-123a9658-4af1-4632-a6e6-770117784d60.html?utm_campaign=organic&utm_medium=socialshare&utm_source=twitter" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Axios</a> and <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/acting-pentagon-chief-halts-cooperation-with-biden-team-on-transition-2020-12" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Business Insider</a> both say Pentagon officials are feeling "overwhelmed" by the number of meetings they've attended with Biden staff, and Miller has decided to order a two-week break for the holidays.</p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
<p>An official who spoke with Business Insider attempted to soften the ban, "explaining that the Pentagon and the Biden transition team agreed to a break and that the transition meetings are being rescheduled for after the holidays."</p><p>That report adds "other transition activities, such as answering requests for information and providing written materials, continue uninterrupted, the official explained."</p>
<span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="aaa5eeda6881281c9ec17da26c7529a9" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aka46xgcEmc?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Gen. Barry McCaffrey On Shakeup At The Pentagon: 'Mark Me Down As Alarmed' | Deadline | MSNBC</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aka46xgcEmc&feature=youtu.be" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br/></p><p>Today's news is all the more concerning given that the only item on Trump's official schedule today is a meeting with acting Defense Secretary Miller.</p>
