#EndorseThis: SNL Introduces New Biden In Hilarious Mike Pence Open

Alex Moffat as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris.

Screenshot from 'SNL' Youtube

"I'm like Colonel Sanders," said Alex Moffat, the new face of Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live. "Every time you see me, I'm a different guy."

Replacing Jim Carrey as Biden, Moffat doesn't miss a beat in this Covid-vaccination sketch. And, of course, Beck Bennett nails Mike Pence. Plus a cameo by Kate McKinnon's bat-like Rudy!

You will laugh.


Pence Gets the Vaccine Cold Open - SNL www.youtube.com

‘Up To No Good’: Gen. McCaffrey Warns Against Trump’s New Pentagon Chief

Retired Gen. Barry McCaffrey

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Four star Army General Barry McCaffrey (Ret.) is sounding the alarm on reports acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller has banned Pentagon brass from holding meetingswith Biden transition team officials, leaving career military staff "stunned."

