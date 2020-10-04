WATCH: SNL Opener Features Baldwin, Carrey, And Rudolph In Presidential 'Debate'
Saturday Night Live's new season began last night – and its first "cold open" of fall 2020 harks back to that day so long ago, at the beginning of the week, we watched the worst presidential debate in American history.
It begins with moderator Chris Wallace (Beck Bennett) asking President Trump (Alec Baldwin, of course) whether he has taken a Covid-19 test. "Scout's honor," he replies, fingers crossed. Following his dramatic entrance, Democratic nominee Joe Biden (Jim Carrey!) is mercilessly heckled by Trump and struggles to contain his fury. Until he doesn't, and unleashes the tirade that was bursting inside him.
Sen. Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) materializes onstage to take over, letting us know that "America needs a WAP – woman as president." But after "Momala" heads offstage for a martini, Biden finally finds a way to shut Trump up. And then he brings the sketch fully up to date.