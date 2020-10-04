Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

WATCH: SNL Opener Features Baldwin, Carrey, And Rudolph In Presidential 'Debate'

Saturday Night Live's new season began last night – and its first "cold open" of fall 2020 harks back to that day so long ago, at the beginning of the week, we watched the worst presidential debate in American history.

It begins with moderator Chris Wallace (Beck Bennett) asking President Trump (Alec Baldwin, of course) whether he has taken a Covid-19 test. "Scout's honor," he replies, fingers crossed. Following his dramatic entrance, Democratic nominee Joe Biden (Jim Carrey!) is mercilessly heckled by Trump and struggles to contain his fury. Until he doesn't, and unleashes the tirade that was bursting inside him.

Sen. Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) materializes onstage to take over, letting us know that "America needs a WAP – woman as president." But after "Momala" heads offstage for a martini, Biden finally finds a way to shut Trump up. And then he brings the sketch fully up to date.


White House Virus Outbreak Brings Confusion And Deception

Official White House Photo by Keegan Barber

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

It's now clear that Donald Trump lied to the nation about when he received a positive test for COVID-19. Trump was known to be ill, showing symptoms, and receiving treatment over a day before publicity around Hope Hicks' diagnosis forced Trump to admit even a sliver of the truth. But if Trump trotting off to Minnesota and New Jersey to get his infectious face up close with supporters seems bad, what's going on at the White House since then seems even worse.

