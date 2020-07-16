Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Sarah Cooper Transmutes Trump Babble Into Performance Art

Sarah Cooper

Only Sarah Cooper could transform Trump's latest dumpster-fire press conference into a piece of hilarious performance art. She takes a snippet of his ramblings – on immigration policy – and finds the deeper truth within the lies.

"Who knows what happened to them?" he mutters. "But it wasn't good." He's trying to defame Joe Biden (and Barack Obama), but he's really talking about himself.

Click for cackles.

Corporate Lobbyists Run Amok In Trump’s White House

Photo by SEIU International licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

The Donald is in a funk. He's been outsmarted by an inert virus. His poll numbers are tanking, and even his demagogic pep rallies are falling flat.

So, who to turn to for political comfort? Why, of course, Trump's true loyalists: his diehard cadre of Washington's corporate lobbyists. I don't merely mean those elites of K-Street and Wall Street who dominate his Cabinet, constituting the official Trump government of, by, and for corporate greed. He also has a "kitchen cabinet." Operating out of public view, it's an unofficial collection of highly paid influence peddlers who're still practicing the dark art of bending government power to the wishes of selfish corporate interests. Each of them is paid hundreds of thousands of dollars a year by brand-name clients — from Amazon to Walgreens — to get favors from Trump. In turn, these little-known lobbyists have now adopted The Donald as their chief client, funneling millions of special-interest dollars into his reelection campaign with the understanding that he'll keep channeling tax breaks, regulatory exemptions and public dollars to the corporate donors. It's the Washington money-go-round, merrily corrupting our government.

Keep reading... Show less
