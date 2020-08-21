EndorseThis: Sarah Cooper Brings Her Act To The DNC -- And Kills

<p>
Shortly after her victory, the Florida GOP tweeted:
</p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c88dc8518ad89953d8bf2ce0d3b89ed4" id="ef73d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1295910968938160130"><div style="margin:1em 0">Congratulations @RepLauraLoomer on your victory! We look forward to you defeating @RepLoisFrankel. #CD21 https://t.co/L4zVL3Jj0n</div> — Florida GOP (@Florida GOP)<a href="https://twitter.com/FloridaGOP/statuses/1295910968938160130">1597804226.0</a></blockquote></div><p>
The Florida GOP is supporting someone who has been <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/08/19/trump-laura-loomer-primary-gop/" target="_blank">banned</a> from numerous platforms because of her anti-Muslim hate and has:
<li><a href="https://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/laura-loomer-goes-ballistic-in-anti-muslim-twitter-meltdown/" target="_blank">Described</a> herself as a "proud Islamophobe" and called Muslims "savages" who purportedly "ruin everything." </li>
<li><a href="http://archive.is/c1FP9#selection-3697.0-3728.0" target="_blank">Tweeted</a> in response to July 2017 <a href="https://www.thenation.com/article/archive/over-2000-migrants-have-died-crossing-the-mediterranean-so-far-this-year/" target="_blank">news</a> that "over 2,000 migrants have died crossing the Mediterranean so far this year": "Good. [clapping emoji] Here's to 2,000 more." </li>
<li><a href="https://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/anti-muslim-provocateur-laura-loomer-a-likely-pick-in-republican-primary-to-represent-trumps-district-in-congress/" target="_blank">Wrote</a> of the 2019 mass murder of 51 people in Christchurch: "Nobody cares about Christchurch. I especially don't." </li>
<li><a href="http://archive.is/7l0FN" target="_blank">Said</a>: "How many more people need to die before everyone agrees that Islam is cancer & we should never let another Muslim into the civilized world?"</li>
</ul><p>
Loomer has also worked for Alex Jones' Infowars network. Jones and Infowars have <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/alex-jones" target="_blank">pushed</a><a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/donald-trump/comprehensive-guide-alex-jones-conspiracy-theorist-and-trump-valuable-asset" target="_blank"> numerous</a> <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/alex-jones/alex-jones-pushing-conspiracy-theories-about-death-sandy-hook-father-who-was-suing-him" target="_blank">conspiracy</a> <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/alex-jones/sandy-hook-families-are-suing-alex-jones-what-he-said-about-shooting" target="_blank">theories</a> about 9/11 and school shootings. The Daily Beast <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/infowars-sends-professional-troll-laura-loomer-to-parkland" target="_blank">wrote</a> that after the February 14, 2018, school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Infowars sent Loomer to Parkland, where she "accused students who spoke out against gun violence of being puppets. 'It's obvious these kids are reading a screen or notes someone else wrote for them,' Loomer tweeted of students who spoke out against gun violence."
That's just a brief summary of Loomer's horrific background. More on Loomer's prior remarks and commentaries can be found <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/laura-loomer" target="_blank">here</a>, <a href="https://www.rightwingwatch.org/people/laura-loomer/" target="_blank">here</a>, and <a href="https://bridge.georgetown.edu/research/factsheet-laura-loomer/" target="_blank">here</a>.
</p><p>
In addition to getting support from the Florida GOP, Loomer has received backing from <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1295932138290917376" target="_blank">President Donald Trump</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/mattgaetz/status/1295876814926155776" target="_blank">Rep. Matt Gaetz</a> (R-FL), and Fox News hosts <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/jeanine-pirro/fox-news-host-jeanine-pirro-reportedly-endorses-far-right-troll-laura-loomer-congress" target="_blank">Jeanine Pirro</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=from%3A%40PeteHegseth%20loomer&src=typed_query&f=live" target="_blank">Pete</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PeteHegseth/status/1292969186323562498" target="_blank">Hegseth</a>.
</p><p>
The Republican Party of Palm Beach County is also backing Loomer:</p><p>
<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/v8.0/plugins/post.php?app_id=&channel=https%3A%2F%2Fstaticxx.facebook.com%2Fx%2Fconnect%2Fxd_arbiter%2F%3Fversion%3D46%23cb%3Df21d403fc3fb378%26domain%3Dwww.mediamatters.org%26origin%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.mediamatters.org%252Ff1da6f9447e6094%26relation%3Dparent.parent&container_width=650&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FPalmBeachGOP%2Fposts%2F2676931482343311&locale=en_US&sdk=joey&width=552" style="box-sizing: border-box; margin-right: auto; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: auto; width: 552px; border-width: initial; border-style: none; visibility: visible; height: 716px;" title="fb:post Facebook Social Plugin"></iframe>
