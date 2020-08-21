Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Sarah Cooper Brings Her Act To The DNC -- And Kills

Did you skip the final evening telecast of the Democratic National Convention? Did you fear boredom or even embarrassment? That wasn't how things turned out at all. It was more like a virtual miracle.

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss ruled, Joe Biden killed his speech of a lifetime, and a courageous kid with a stutter named Brayden Harrington won the entire nation (except Trump, who mocks people with disabilities).

But even if you watched, you might have missed the funniest moment – when our idol Sarah Cooper showed up. She did her inimitable number on Trump – it could have been called "How to mail ballot" – and then dropped character to talk about voting rights.

You can go back to see the rest of the convention, but you must watch her right now.



Florida GOP Supports Bloodthirsty Bigot Loomer For Congress

Republican congressional candidate and provocateur Laura Loomer

Screenshot from Wiki4all/ YouTube

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

The Republican Party of Florida recently expressed its support for right-wing commentator and congressional candidate Laura Loomer, who has described herself as a "proud Islamophobe," has said that she didn't "care" about the anti-Muslim mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, and has stated that she's in favor of "more" migrant deaths.

Loomer won the Republican nomination in Florida's 21st Congressional District on August 18. The district is represented by Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel, who is heavily favored to win the race in November.

laura loomer