#EndorseThis: Sarah Cooper Scores On Trump Mental Health Test

When that videotape of Donald Trump babbling nonsense about his cognitive exam emerged, everybody's first thought was "Sarah Cooper needs to do this."

Everybody included Sarah Cooper, who knew exactly what to do with this material in just over 100 seconds: "How to person woman man camera TV."

Need we say anything more? Not really.

Just click.



Trump Flubs Desperate Appeal For ‘Housewives’ Vote

Photo by Gage Skidmore licensed underCC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Almost nothing President Donald Trump ever does is subtle. When he tries to appeal to specific voting demographics, he often lacks the finesse to communicate the essential idea that he doesn't just care about them for their votes — he actually shares their values.

That's why he can easily espouse bigoted ideas even when trying to court specific groups of voters, such as when he told African-Americans that they are "living in hell in the inner cities" or when he told Jewish voters that supporting Democrats demonstrates "either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."

Keep reading... Show less
women voters