Dozing Don: Trump 'Struggles For 20 Minutes' To Stay Awake At Oval Office Event
Before a man fainted in the Oval Office where the administration was announcing price cuts for weight-loss drugs, President Donald Trump struggled to stay awake for 20 minutes in a now-viral photo that the Washington Post has analyzed via video.
"A Washington Post analysis of multiple video feeds found that Trump spent nearly 20 minutes apparently battling to keep his eyes open at the Thursday event," they explain.
"It was a seemingly stark illustration of the strain of the presidency on a 79-year-old who typically keeps a vigorous travel schedule that even his aides say they struggle to keep up with — and who has reveled in calling his predecessor 'Sleepy Joe' Biden," the Post adds.
Trump, they write, "displayed a constellation of movements familiar to anyone who has attempted to stay awake during a work meeting. He closed his eyes. He put his hand to his temple. He slouched in his chair."
Meanwhile, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services was speaking, saying, “People can sleep again, because they can breathe when they go to bed."
Trump woke up when the man behind him fainted, in a now much-mocked and scorned viral photo that shows the president standing frozen at his desk, unmoved by the man on the floor behind him.
Moments after that, however, Trump was again nodding off. The White House denied that Trump was sleeping, while Democrats blasted the alleged hypocrisy of a man who dubbed his fellow elderly predecessor "Sleepy Joe."
Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) snapped back at Trump's Biden moniker with a few of his own: "Dozy Don" and "The Nodfather."
“The national media would have had multiple strokes if Joe Biden was sleeping/passed out in his chair in the Oval Office,” Neera Tanden, who served as Biden’s top domestic policy aide, posted on social media.
