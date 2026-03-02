Stock Market Has Performed Poorly Under Trump -- And Now Is Headed Down
In keeping with his usual manner of confusing big and small, past and present, and up and down, Donald Trump is confused about the movements in the stock market since he took office, and especially in the current year. I recently did a piece pointing out that since Donald Trump took office, the U.S. stock market has had one of the worst performances of any major stock market.
But the story is even worse in the current year. In the first two months of this year, while foreign stock markets have shot ahead, the S&P 500 is just barely in positive territory, rising by less than 0.5 percent. That might not sound great, but it’s better than the return in the formerly high-flying NASDAQ, home of the big tech companies. The NASDAQ fell by 2.5 percent since the start of the year.
Compare that to 4.2 percent gain someone would have had in the Italian stock market since the start of the year, the 5.3 percent gain in the French market, or the 9.9 percent gain in the U.K. If investors wanted to go to a bit more exotic realms they would have gotten an 11.1 percent gain in Mexico, a 16.9 percent return in Japan, and a 17.2 percent return in Brazil. And then there is the grand prize winner for the first two months of 2026, South Korea with a 49.7 percent return.
Source: Yahoo Finance
Last weekend in Texas, Trump told a story about a big strong man with tears in his eyes said that he had to thank him. According to Trump, the man began with the obligatory “sir,” and then said he had made so much money with his 401(k) that it even improved his sex life with his wife.
Given how the stock market has performed under Trump, we must assume that the big guy shorted the market.
Dean Baker is a senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research and the author of the 2016 book Rigged: How Globalization and the Rules of the Modern Economy Were Structured to Make the Rich Richer. Please consider subscribing to his Substack.
Reprinted with permission from Dean Baker.
- Moving The Market: Trump Tweets, Stock Prices, And Potential Profits ›
- America First? Corrupt Trump Family Business Sold Our National Security ›
- Trump's State Media Struggling To Justify His Economic Failure ›
- Wall Street Deems Trump A Major Risk Factor As Markets Sink ›
- Brilliant Tariff Strategy Or Market Manipulation? We Report, You Decide ›
- Sorry Mr. President, But The Affordability Crisis Isn't A 'Hoax' ›
- As Markets Plunge, CNN Supercut Shows Trump Warning Of Crash (Unless He Won) ›
- Fact-checking Trump's State of the Union claims on the economy, immigration and crime | PBS News ›
- 2 Reasons Why Stocks Could Crash Under Trump in 2026 | The Motley Fool ›
- Stock Market Crash in 2026? Bad News About President Trump's Tariffs and a Warning From the Federal Reserve Explain Why It's Possible. | The Motley Fool ›
- Trump threatens ‘more powerful and obnoxious’ tariffs, amid confusion in UK and EU; Wall Street drops – as it happened | Business | The Guardian ›