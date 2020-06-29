Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Sarah Cooper Does That Trump-Hannity 'Town Hall'

"How to second term," Sarah Cooper's latest TikTok video, is a skit with two characters: Her favorite target Donald Trump and his favorite sycophant Sean Hannity.

In Cooper's super-short lip-sync from last week's actual "Town Hall" interview on Fox News, Hannity tries to ask the president what he might do if re-elected. Although Trump has no policies or plans, he has other matters on his mind -- notably, his revulsion over "that idiot [John] Bolton." Meanwhile, playing Hannity, Sarah is sketching dreamy notes {"SeanTrump," with two hearts) on a pad in red marker.

It's slightly surreal. Just like our current reality.

Far-Right Gunmen Accused Of Shooting Near Seattle ‘CHOP’ Zone

Seattle's "CHOP" zone

Photo credit: Derek Simeone under CC License

The largely peaceful and cooperative sense of community that had been building around Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone was largely shattered over the weekend by a shooting incident early Saturday morning in which two young black men were shot, one of them fatally. The source of the violence was ascribed to an alcohol-fueled late-night dispute among a group of people who were not directly affiliated with the CHOP project.

However, there was another shooting that night: Two hours later, only a block away, an African-American man claimed that a group of white men who used racial epithets shot him five times. He told KIRO-7 TV that he believed the men were some of the "Proud Boys" who have been prowling the fringes of CHOP and assaulting people.

