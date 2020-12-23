#EndorseThis: 2020 Brought Us The Darkest Laughs Of The Trump Era
December 23 | 2020
Donald Trump has been more frightening than funny lately, but humor remains the best remedy for tragedy, anxiety, and trauma -- of which we've suffered plenty thanks to him. We couldn't have made it through years of political hell without stepping back to laugh at the worst president in our history.
That's why we're bringing you NowThis' funniest political videos of 2020, which features plenty of Trump gaffes and goofs during his speeches, phone calls, and interviews. And they include plenty of non-Trump video as well, including a skit from Curb Your Enthusiasm. Enjoy!
'We Need Brain': Top 10 Funniest Politics Videos of 2020 | NowThis www.youtube.com
