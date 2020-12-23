Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: 2020 Brought Us The Darkest Laughs Of The Trump Era

@nationalmemo

#EndorseThis: Trump Gaffes Dominate NowThis 2020 Funniest Videos

Screenshot from NowThis Youtube

Donald Trump has been more frightening than funny lately, but humor remains the best remedy for tragedy, anxiety, and trauma -- of which we've suffered plenty thanks to him. We couldn't have made it through years of political hell without stepping back to laugh at the worst president in our history.

That's why we're bringing you NowThis' funniest political videos of 2020, which features plenty of Trump gaffes and goofs during his speeches, phone calls, and interviews. And they include plenty of non-Trump video as well, including a skit from Curb Your Enthusiasm. Enjoy!


'We Need Brain': Top 10 Funniest Politics Videos of 2020 | NowThis www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
2020 comedy

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump Savages Senate Republicans Who Enabled Him For Years

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

The loser of the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump, is now pushing for primary challenges to those who are acknowledging his defeat. This even includes those who have enabled him for four years.

Keep reading... Show less
trump tantrum