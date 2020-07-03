Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Lincoln Project Ad Humiliates 'Comrade Trump'

@nationalmemo

Screenshot from The Lincoln Project's "Fellow Traveler"

Those mischievous Never Trump Republicans (and ex-Republicans) who run the Lincoln Project know how to aim for the jugular – perhaps more keenly than any Democratic counterpart. What they produced this week, a brief ad titled "Fellow Traveler," may be their masterpiece.

Voiced in gloating Russian over an ominously triumphal Soviet score, it tells the glorious story of how Vladimir Putin divided America in 2016, elected Donald Trump, and is plotting a repeat performance this year. You can tell that these people -- GOP strategists Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, and Jennifer Horn, among others -- are seasoned political assassins: the graphics, the sound, the tightly scripted message all attest to their craft.

This ad is a must-see and a must-share, especially in light of the Afghanistan "bounty" scandal.

Just click.


Stunning Democratic Win In Kentucky Special Election Offers Hope For Senate Race

@alexvhenderson
Photo by by leff is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Although Kentucky is a red state that President Donald Trump won by 30 percent in 2016, a political shocker came when, in 2019, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin was voted out of office, and centrist Democrat Andy Beshear (now Kentucky's governor) won the election. And now, another shocker has come in the form of Democrat Karen Berg winning a Kentucky State Senate seat that had been in GOP hands for 25 years.

Berg's win in the special election was decisive. In Kentucky's 26th Senate District —where Republican Sen. Ernie Harris announced his retirement — Berg defeated Republican Bill Ferko by 14 percent. Berg will remain in the seat until 2022, when she will have to seek reelection.

Keep reading... Show less
karen berg