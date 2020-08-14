Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Lincoln Project Reminds Us What Trump's Own Appointees Say About Him

"I have the most loyal people," boasts Donald Trump in the latest scorching ad from the Lincoln Project. And when they're licking his boot in the Cabinet Room, Trump's appointees sound loyal to the point of sickening sycophancy. But then they leave his employ and, with a sense of deep regret, tell the world who and what Trump really is.

"The reviews are in," says the ad. And they're bad, very very bad.

Enjoy! And share!



Finding Our Hope In Her Ambition

Sen. Kamala Harris

Photo by Mobilus In Mobili/ CC BY-SA 2.0

In 2016, I wanted Hillary Clinton to be our next president, and I was sure that she would be.

I was devastated.

In 2019 and early 2020, I wanted a woman to win the Democratic Party's nomination for president. Instead, one qualified woman after another failed to get enough votes, and now Joe Biden is the presumptive nominee.

