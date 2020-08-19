Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Lincoln Project's Inner Idealism Makes 'America' Glow

@nationalmemo

Abraham Lincoln

Screenshot from Lincoln Project's "America"

Just the other day, those irrepressible scamps at the Lincoln Project tweeted out a teasing message, aimed at the fans of Michelle Obama: "We go low so you don't have to." And it's true that many of their ads and tweets are pretty harsh, which is exactly what their targets deserve.

But the Lincoln Project gang somehow retains an inner core of idealism. That's why they've abandoned their lifelong allegiance to the Republican Party and risen to the defense of democracy and liberty.

That inner idealism -- about our country and our people – is on full display in this inspiring ad, titled simply "America," that well matches the mood of their new (if perhaps temporary) comrades as the Democratic Party convenes this week.

Did we mention that the Lincoln ad makers are highly skilled at their craft? The images are compelling and the music is powerful too. You may find yourself viewing this video more than once. Enjoy!





From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
lincoln project
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Trump’s Pentagon Chief Wants To Privatize Military Health Care

President Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Making America Great Again means that everyone has to sacrifice. More specifically, it means everyone but the top 1 percent and Donald Trump needs to sacrifice. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, a man chosen by Donald Trump, has created a "cost-cutting review" of the Pentagon. On Sunday Politico reported that one of Esper's bright ideas is to cut the military healthcare budget by $2.2 billion. This move would effectively hurt around 9.5 million active-duty personnel, military retirees, and their dependents who rely on the military health system. Also, there's a pandemic happening right now.

That's a lot of health care being taken away from civil servants who are serving to defend our country. It's rather interesting that for all of the talk about our troops and the jingoism relied upon by conservatives—and ballooning defense bills—that the one place they look to cut costs in our military is … health care. However, if you're worried about what will happen to those military folks and their families, never fear: The private market will provide!

Keep reading... Show less
mark esper