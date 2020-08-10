Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: The Roaring Comic Monologue That Became Lincoln Project's Latest Ad

Screenshot from @ProjectLincoln Twitter freed

If you're on Twitter, you may have seen a pithy video posted and pinned by our friends at the Lincoln Project over the weekend. As images flash across the screen, the voice of a "regretful Trump voter" rapidly enumerates nearly everything that makes this president so unfit for office.

'That voiceover is from a very funny live bit by comedian David Cross – and we like the standup original from 2019 even better than the ad.

"I'm beginning to regret my vote for Trump," Cross begins, as the audience hoots. "I know, you guys," he continues, hesitantly. And then the list pours out. At the end he even twists the knife in Trump's Republican enablers.

Click, enjoy, and share.


Trump’s Suburban Support Collapses Into Gender Chasm

Photo by Gage Skidmore/ CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Remember when all we ever heard about were former Democrats who defected to vote for Donald Trump in 2016? Would they really stick with Trump? Could Democrats ever win them back? Political reporters spent a solid three years perseverating over nothing but disaffected Democrats who might be permanently wed to the GOP moving forward.

Well, good news—political reporters are now looking elsewhere for their dog-bites-man electoral stories. The new shiny objects of 2020 are the once reliably pro-Republican suburbs turning on Trump. As we saw in the 2018 midterms, if enough college-educated GOP voters run toward Democrats, they can neutralize and, in some critical states, more than offset non-college white Democrats who gravitated toward Trump in 2016.

Keep reading... Show less
