#EndorseThis: Sarah Cooper And Lincoln Project Troll Trump On Twitter

Fred Armisen on "Saturday Night Live"

Twitter screenshot

Today's hilarious video is old but new again, rediscovered thanks to Sarah Cooper (and retweeted by those scamps at the Lincoln Project). As Sarah herself put it when she first posted this old Saturday Night Live clip: "Donald Trump reminds of this Fred Armisen character who can't finish a single sentence." We get the resemblance, although Armisen's goofy guy is far more benign than the current president. (Years later Trump posted a whiny tweet complaining about Armisen mocking him.)

As the Lincoln Project noted, "Omg." Enjoy.



Trump Blurts Demand For ‘Key Money’ While Forcing TikTok Sale

Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump says he is allowing Microsoft to purchase the U.S. assets of the popular Beijing-based TikTok social media video sharing app, in a sale Trump personally is forcing.

In discussing what he sees as the broad portions of an agreement the President used a real estate term to openly solicit the payment that would have to be made to the U.S. Treasury.

