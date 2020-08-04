#EndorseThis: Sarah Cooper And Lincoln Project Troll Trump On Twitter
August 04 | 2020
Twitter screenshot
Today's hilarious video is old but new again, rediscovered thanks to Sarah Cooper (and retweeted by those scamps at the Lincoln Project). As Sarah herself put it when she first posted this old Saturday Night Live clip: "Donald Trump reminds of this Fred Armisen character who can't finish a single sentence." We get the resemblance, although Armisen's goofy guy is far more benign than the current president. (Years later Trump posted a whiny tweet complaining about Armisen mocking him.)
As the Lincoln Project noted, "Omg." Enjoy.
From Your Site Articles