#EndorseThis: New Lincoln Project Video Envisions Young Republican Waking From Long Coma

Screenshot from Lincoln Project's "Wake Up"

Rather than the typical 30-second or 60-second campaign ad, this latest video offering from the Lincoln Project runs long – over six minutes.

Indeed, "Wake Up" is really a little film that throws a big punch at every Republican who is still with Trump.

The plot is simple: A young Republican awakens in the hospital from a three-year coma to see his family, all wearing masks at his bedside. Astonished to learn that he's been in a coma for more than three years, he asks what has happened. They tell him everything, much to his ultimate dismay.

This is a work of political film art. Just click.


Dr. Fauci Warned Trump Of ’Surprise’ Infectious Disease Outbreak In 2017

Dr. Anthony Fauci

White House photo

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Dr. Anthony Fauci, now 79, was warning about the deadly potential of pandemics long before COVID-19 first surfaced in Mainland China in late 2019. Reporter McKenzie Sadeghi, in USA Today, fact-checks reports that Fauci warned President Donald Trump's incoming administration about the possibility of a deadly outbreak in early 2017 and examines what the expert immunologist had to say three and a half years ago.

Sadeghi writes that it is inaccurate to claim that Fauci was warning about COVID-19 specifically in 2017, as the disease didn't exist back then. But to say that Fauci was sounding the alarm about pandemics in general, Sadeghi explains, is absolutely correct.

Keep reading... Show less
