Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Lincoln Project Burns Flag Of Treason (And Trump)

The dissident Republicans of the Lincoln Project -- including George Conway III, Rick Wilson, John Weaver, and Steve Schmidt -- have produced several of this cycle's most compelling political ads. These Never Trumpers know how to go negative.

Their latest effort punctures the antebellum pretensions of those Trumpsters (and outright fascists) who strut around with the Stars and Bars. It is, as perhaps they should have acknowledged years ago, the banner of treason -- and now even NASCAR admits that it must go. Only Trump still defends it.

This ad is short but pithy. Enjoy it patriotically.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Confederate flags
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

The Plutocrats’ Knees Are On Your Neck, Too

Viewing the video of George Floyd's gruesome murder, one word in particular from him stuck in my head, one painful human utterance that conveys the horror of it all. "Mama," Floyd cried out in desperation and disbelief as his life was cruelly and senselessly suffocated in yet another brutal white-on-black slaying by so-called officers of the law.

This can't be America. Can it?

Keep reading... Show less