Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

#EndorseThis: What Would An Honest Ad Say About Trump's Government?

Screenshot from Juice Media's 'Honest Government Ad'

Imagine for a moment that someone had administered truth serum to he swindlers and con men of the Trump administration. Then imagine that those morally reformed Trumpsters in Washington made a television ad for Trump-Pence 2020, featuring the government's achievements since 2017.

The resulting commercial might well look something like this offering from the friendly Aussies at Juice Media, except definitely not as funny. The cheerfully foul-mouthed young lady who presents the facts has a lot to tell you about these past few years. And it's all true!

Just click and chuckle.



