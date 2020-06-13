Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Trump Questions Lincoln’s Legacy In Bizarre Fox Interview

Photo Credit: Michael Vadon

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

In a new interview with Fox News' Harris Faulkner, President Donald Trump repeatedly shoved his foot in his mouth and stumbled as he tried and failed to cogently address the issue of racism in the United States.

At one point during the discussion, Trump returned to a claim he has made many times, that his time in office has been especially beneficial for black Americans. To justify this dubious claim, he tends to rely on the continuing economic trends that began before he was elected. And he conveniently ignores the fact that the current pandemic and recession have fallen especially hard on black Americans, a fact he takes no responsibility for.

He'll often include the caveat in his boast that President Abraham Lincoln is the only president who has done more on this front than he. But this time, Trump added a second caveat, saying that Lincoln's accomplishments were "questionable." Faulkner had to remind Trump that Lincoln freed the slaves:

Trump: So I think I've done more for the black community than any other president. And let's take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, 'cause he did good, although it's always questionable, you know, in other words, the end result —
Faulkner: Well, we are free, Mr. President —
Trump: But we are free—
Faulkner: So he did pretty well.
Trump: You understand what I mean.
Faulkner: Yeah, no, I get it.
Trump: So I'm gonna take a pass on Abe, Abe — Honest Abe as we call him.
Faulkner: But you say you've done more than anybody.
Trump: Well, look, criminal justice reform. Nobody else could've done it. I did it. I didn't get a lot of notoriety, and the fact the people I did it for then go on television and thank everybody but me. And they needed me to get it done, and I got it done



There are a couple of notable points here. First, it's not clear what Trump means about Lincoln's questionable legacy. Some criticize Lincoln for his extreme use of war powers in office, though it's easy to argue they were justified given the fact of the Civil War. One could also question the efficacy of abolition, given the horrors that followed for ex-slaves during Reconstruction, but again, it's hard to seriously doubt that abolition was a historic and monumental moral achievement in its own right. And Reconstruction's failures cannot reasonably be attributed to Lincoln, who was assassinated.

Donald Trump
Emails Reveal Chaos In Meatpackers’ Response To Virus Outbreaks

Meatpackers in a poultry plant

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

For weeks, Rachel Willard, the county health director in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, had watched with alarm as COVID-19 cases rolled in from the Tyson Foods chicken plant in the center of town. Then Tyson hired a private company to take over testing, and the information suddenly slowed to a trickle.

Blinded to the burgeoning health crisis, Willard and her small staff grew increasingly agitated. The outbreak had already spread across 100 miles of the North Carolina piedmont, and two workers had died. But nearly a week after Tyson's testing ended in May, the county health agency had received less than 20 percent of the results. The little information it did receive was missing phone numbers and other data, hindering critical efforts to follow up with infected workers, to tell them to isolate and to trace their contacts.

Keep reading... Show less
